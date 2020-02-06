Greyhound of the week: Queen

Hi, I'm Queen - you can call me the Dancing Queen!
I am happy through and through and like to show you with a little dance step I've choreographed myself. I'm sure it will get you up and toe-tapping, too.
Hey, now that you're up ... how about a walk?
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Queen or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Queen has not been tested for her compatibility with cats.