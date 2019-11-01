Greyhound of the Week: Princess

Hi, I'm Princess!
I'm not the kind of royalty that needs a crown - I'd just play with it, anyway!
My friends here always laugh at all the tricks I come up with to get more attention. My favorite right now is to turn my walks into petting sessions by nudging myself in front of you so that you stop and pet me. Works every time.
I like playtime with the other Greyhounds almost as much as I like walks with my people. I think it's so much fun to run around in the fresh air.
So, what do you think ... can I be the Queen of your heart?
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Princess or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Princess needs a home with no cats or small dogs.