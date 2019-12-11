Greyhound of the Week: Pedro

Hi, I'm Pedro!
The "P" in my name stands for playful! I'm a happy, energetic guy, and I am always up for a game. I'm definitely not one of those sleepy "45mph couch potato" Greyhounds - they miss out on all the fun.
If you're busy, I'll just entertain myself with one of my favorite toys. I can't quite figure out what I like best - stuffies, squeakies, balls, kongs ... they're all pretty great. But don't worry, I'll be listening for your footsteps because my favorite thing to play with is YOU!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Pedro or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Pedro needs a home with no cats or small dogs.