Greyhound of the Week: Naomi

Hi, I'm Naomi!
My friends here say I'm a "retired racer," but the truth is, I've never run a single race! But that doesn't mean I haven't been training. I spend my time learning how to be your #1 companion! I've already mastered snuggling and soulful eyes and I'll soon be a champion at walking, too. I'm a quick learner–come visit me so I can impress you with all my skills!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Ava or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Naomi has not been evaluated for compatibility with cats.