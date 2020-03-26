Greyhound of the week: Luke

Hi, I'm Luke!
I'm a true gentleman, looking for a home of my very own. I love to be with people and am always happiest when I'm with one (or more) of my human friends. Even though I get excited when it's time for a visit, I have such nice manners that I'll never jump or misbehave to get your attention. I'm very gentle and quiet, because I know I'll win you over with my sweetness.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Luke or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Luke needs a home with no cats or small dogs.