Greyhound of the Week: Leon

Hi, I'm Leon!
I came all the way from England just to brighten your day. I'm a real world traveler - I was born in Ireland, raced in the UK and now I've retired to America.
I love to walk and I've perfected my leash manners, so I can go out as much as possible. My favorite thing is when the volunteers come to walk me and give me so much undivided attention!
I'm such a happy, outgoing lad that I make friends wherever I go. I hope you'll be one of them.
If you are interested in Leon or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.