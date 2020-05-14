Greyhound of the Week: Kali

Hi, I'm Kali!
I'm a bundle of fun, just waiting to meet you! I adore people, and my toys, and sometimes I combine the two and give my human friends little love nibbles. I wouldn't hurt them for the world, I just get so excited to see visitors that I can't contain myself!
A stranger is just a friend I haven't met yet, so won't you come see me so we can be friends?
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Kali or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Kali has not been tested for compatibility with cats.