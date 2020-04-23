Greyhound of the Week: Jet

Hi, I'm Jet!
I'm a helpful kind of hound, and let me tell you why.
First of all, I'm very neat and clean. I even straighten up after myself and bring my toys back inside after I'm done playing with them!
But more importantly, I'll always help you feel happy. I love attention and I'm ready and waiting to give it right back to you. Whenever you want me, I'll be right by your side, looking up at you with my adoring eyes and helping you feel loved.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Jet or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Jet needs a home with no cats or small dogs.