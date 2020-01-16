Greyhound of the Week: Frankie

Hi, I'm Frankie and I'm the Toy King!
I love my toys, and anything I think might make a good toy – keep an eye on your gloves and socks! Once I start playing, I never want to stop ... well, until you're ready to pet me, that is!
I enjoy my pats and scratches and belly rubs and will stick close by your side to make sure I don't miss out on any attention that might be coming my way.
The one thing I know that isn't a toy is my leash. Walking is serious business, and I'm very good at it. But as soon as I'm back in the house, I'll be looking for my toys!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Frankie or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Frankie needs a home with no cats or small dogs.