Greyhound of the Week: Buster

Get ready for takeoff! I'm Buster and my helicopter tail is spinning!
I am a big, happy boy, and I just live for attention from my favorite people ... and everybody is my favorite! When I hear the staff coming, I make sure I am right at the front of my kennel so I am first for whatever - playtime, walks, dinner, or just some lovely pets. I love to be petted, rubbed, and scratched - and I'll give you lots of kisses in return.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Buster or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Buster needs a home with no cats or small dogs.