Greyhound of the week: Bugsby

Hi, I'm Bugsby and I'm a cuddle-bug!
I just love to snuggle with my human friends. There is really nothing better than some gentle strokes and pets. I'm so polite when I ask for attention, there's no way you'll be able to resist me. I will give you my soulful look (I have it mastered!) and a few slow wags of the tail and you'll be all mine. I hope soon I'll be all yours.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Bugsby or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Bugsby has not yet been tested for compatibility with cats.