Greyhound of the Week: Benji

Hi, I'm Benji, and I'm here to steal your heart!
I'm a poised British gentleman, with quite a distinguished look from the silver at my temples. But don't let that fool you - I'm only four years old and have plenty of energy to keep you entertained.
I have charm in spades and promise to be ever so polite when we meet. I'll even kiss your hand when we say "hello." Now, let's never say "goodbye."
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Benji or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Benji needs a home with no cats or small dogs.