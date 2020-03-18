Greyhound of the week: Apollo

Hi, I'm Apollo!
I'm a total hunk, and I'm ready to be your arm candy - if you don't mind my silly, goofy streak, that is. My charm isn't limited to my good looks alone, either! I'm a very loving guy and will do my best to make sure you're always as happy as I am.
I'm so curious, and I'm always finding something to be excited about. But the thing that is most exciting to me is meeting you!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Apollo or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Apollo needs a home with no cats.