Greyhound of the Week: Alfie

Hi, I'm Alfie!
Come closer ... closer ... just a bit closer ... there! I'm not happy unless you're less than an arm's length away. I love my cuddles and any time I'm getting snuggled I'm just in heaven. I'm a handsome boy and I'm sure my new family will want to show me off on walks and play dates, which is just fine with me as long as we can cuddle in the car on the way home.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Alfie or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Alfie has not been tested for compatibility with cats.