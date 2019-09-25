Greyhound of the Week: Alfie

Hi, I'm Alfie!
You will never meet a happier Greyhound than me! My tail gets such a workout, because I'm wagging it all the time. I'm always happy to have a friend come visit me, and I'm not shy about showing you how I feel. I love giving kisses - I just can't keep my affection to myself!
When you come by, please bring a tennis ball for us to play with. They are my absolutely favorites! I promise to give you lots of wags and kisses in return.
If you are interested in Alfie or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.