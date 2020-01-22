Dog of the Week: Sonrisa

Hi, I'm Sonrisa!
They call me Sunny for short, and it really fits me because I'm such a happy girl. 🌞
I wasn't always so happy. I was rescued from a water tower in Aruba, where I was sick with distemper and scrounging for food with another dog. Luckily for us, two nice people from Fast Friends were on vacation on the island and found us! They arranged to have us come back home with them. I got well and learned how nice humans can be!
We both found perfect homes and I loved my human mom so much. We lived together for many years, but she passed away suddenly, and I was left all alone.
It took me some time to readjust, I was very sad and missed my mom. But everyone here kept reminding me that I was Sunny, and there is another family who needs me.
I am a little greyer than the first time I stayed at Fast Friends, but I am very healthy and full of energy. If you would like some sunshine in your life, come see me!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Sonrisa or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound.