Dog of the Week: Bob

Hola, I'm Bob!
"Shadow" might have been a better name for me, because that's just what I am. I like to be right beside you, whatever you're doing. You want to play? Perfect! Time for a cuddle? Count me in! As long as we're together, I'm happy as can be.
I've always been around lots of different people. I was born at Galgos del Sol in Spain. The nice people there rescued my mom when she was pregnant, so we were born in safety, with people all around. I got to meet so many different volunteers and staff members, and when it was time to leave for Fast Friends to find my forever home, I was ready. As long as someone is nearby for me to shadow, I'm content!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Bob or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Bob has not yet been tested for compatibility with cats.