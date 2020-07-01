Dog of the Week: Ava

Hi, I'm Ava!
I came to the US from Oman, where my friends at Muscat Dog Adoption saved me and my family. We were living on a college campus, at risk of being shot for being in the wrong place. A nice lady found us and brought my mom and all of us puppies to MDA where we could be safe. Now, six of us puppies are here in the U.S. looking for our forever homes!
Everything here is new to me, from the weather to how people talk and everything in between. I am the most outgoing of my brothers and sisters, but I am still very shy. I am friendly and playful with people I know and trust, and I really want to find a family that will understand me and give me the time and space I need to settle in.
Ava is extremely timid and needs a very special home with an experienced owner who can be with her most of the time. She needs a quiet environment – Ava would NOT do well in a city or on a busy street – with one of her siblings or another confident dog. Ava's adopter must have a securely fenced yard.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Ava or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound.