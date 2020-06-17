Dog of the Week: Astrix

HI, I'm Astrix!
I'm a very special puppy, looking for a very special home.
I'm a wadi dog, from the country of Oman. I used to live on the street, but I was lucky enough to be rescued along with my six siblings and our mum. "Street dogs" like us aren't very desirable as pets in Oman, so the nice people that rescued us arranged for me and five of my brothers and sisters to come to Fast Friends to find our forever homes.
Living on the street was hard, and even though I spent months safe with my rescuers in Oman and now at Fast Friends, I am still wary of new people and situations. I love to play with my siblings, but I get scared when the big dogs bark at me.
What I would like most is to find a quiet home with a family who will go slow and let me gradually build up my trust. It would be great if they could come and visit me a few times before taking me home, so the change wouldn't be so scary! A big brother or sister would be great, too, to show me how everything works.
I promise once I settle in, I will give you unending love!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Astrix or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound.
Astrix is extremely timid and needs a very special home with an experienced owner who can be with her most of the time. She needs a quiet environment – Astrix would NOT do well in a city or on a busy street – with one of her siblings or another confident dog. Astrix' adopter must have a securely fenced yard.