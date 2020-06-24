Dog of the Week: Asha

Hi, I'm Asha!
I came to Fast Friends with five of my brothers and sisters after we were rescued from living on the street in Oman. We are really lucky dogs, and whoever adopts us will be lucky, too!
I'm a wadi dog, descended from salukis, as you may be able to see from my lovely long legs and slim build. We are very rare outside of our home region; you have probably never seen a puppy quite like me before! Along with our exotic good looks, wadi dogs are known for our smarts and loyalty.
I just know that I am going to be a fantastic companion for someone, and I hope that day comes soon! I am shy around new people and situations, so my new family will need to take it slow and give me plenty of time to settle in. But once I trust you and feel safe, you'll see you've really hit the jackpot with a wadi dog by your side!
Asha is extremely timid and needs a very special home with an experienced owner who can be with her most of the time. She needs a quiet environment – Asha would NOT do well in a city or on a busy street – with one of her siblings or another confident dog. Asha's adopter must have a securely fenced yard.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Asha or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound.