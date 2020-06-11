Dog of the Week: Angus

Hi, I'm Angus!
I'm a wadi dog who was born on the street in Oman along with six brothers and sisters. Luckily for us, we were rescued before anything really bad could happen - sometimes puppies like us are shot for being in the wrong place. Our rescuers took such good care of us, and then sent us to Fast Friends to find our forever homes.
All these changes have have made me a little wary of new people and situations. I'm a playful, happy puppy once I'm comfortable, and all my friends think my antics are so silly. I love to play with my siblings, but I can have fun everywhere. Even a leaf can keep me entertained!
Change can be scary, but I'm ready to find my home with a family who will gently show me love and help me learn to trust.
Angus is extremely timid and needs a very special home with an experienced owner who can be with him most of the time. He needs a quiet environment – Angus would NOT do well in a city or on a busy street – with one of his siblings or another confident dog. Angus' adopter must have a securely fenced yard.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Angus or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound.