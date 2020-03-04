Pet of the Week: Bella

I am as unique as a winter snowflake. I have a very individualized personality and a wonderful sense of self. I require all the love you have to give and will need to be the only addition to your household. I adore car rides for trips to the local pet stores and dog parks, but I really don't want to meet other animals. I prefer all the attention I get from the millions of dog lovers out there. I just eat it up and am always ready for a good ear scratch and a long walk. I get my comfort from my people and will be the type of girl who wants to go everywhere with you. If you are looking for a great single companion and a world traveler, I am the girl for you.
Bella is a spayed 4-year-old female beagle mix.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.