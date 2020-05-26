How many COVID-19 cases has New Hampshire had?
4,149 people have tested positive
1,736 of those infections remain active
419 people have been hospitalized
92 people are currently hospitalized
209 people have died, 2 of them in Cheshire County
How much is New Hampshire testing?
2,015 tests per day, on average, were reported for the week ending Saturday
61,386 people have been tested to date
In recent days, about 5 percent of tests have come back positive:
Where has COVID-19 been locally?
|Municipality
|Total positives
|Active infections
Acworth
|1-4
|none
|Alstead
|1-4
|none
|Antrim
|1-4
|1-4
|Bennington
|1-4
|1-4
|Chesterfield
|1-4
|1-4
|Fitzwilliam
|1-4
|1-4
|Gilsum
|1-4
|1-4
|Greenfield
|1-4
|none
|Hancock
|1-4
|none
|Harrisville
|1-4
|none
|Hinsdale
|1-4
|1-4
|Jaffrey
|7
|1-4
|Keene
|9
|1-4
|Marlborough
|1-4
|1-4
|New Ipswich
|13
|1-4
|Peterborough
|7
|1-4
Rindge
|10
|5
|Swanzey
|6
|1-4
|Temple
|1-4
|1-4
|Winchester
|1-4
|1-4
|Washington
|1-4
|none