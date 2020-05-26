How many COVID-19 cases has New Hampshire had?

4,149 people have tested positive

1,736 of those infections remain active

419 people have been hospitalized 

92 people are currently hospitalized

209 people have died, 2 of them in Cheshire County

How much is New Hampshire testing?

2,015 tests per day, on average, were reported for the week ending Saturday 

61,386 people have been tested to date

In recent days, about 5 percent of tests have come back positive:

Percent of positive tests through May 23

Where has COVID-19 been locally?

Municipality Total positives Active infections 

 Acworth

1-4none
 Alstead1-4 none 
 Antrim1-4 1-4 
 Bennington1-4 1-4 
 Chesterfield1-4 1-4 
Fitzwilliam 1-4 1-4 
 Gilsum1-4 1-4 
 Greenfield1-4 none 
 Hancock1-4 none 
 Harrisville1-4 none 
 Hinsdale1-4 1-4 
 Jaffrey1-4 
 Keene1-4 
 Marlborough1-4 1-4 
 New Ipswich13 1-4 
 Peterborough1-4 

 Rindge

10 
Swanzey1-4 
 Temple1-4 1-4 
 Winchester1-4 1-4 
 Washington1-4 none 
   
 