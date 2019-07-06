Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Hinsdale Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, July 8: Broccoli and onion quiche, green beans, sliced apples.
Tuesday, July 9: Beef stroganoff with mushroom sauce, rotini noodles, Brussels sprouts, peaches.
Wednesday, July 10: Baked American goulash with beef, spinach, birthday cake.
Thursday, July 11: Sweet and sour chicken with vegetable sauce, rice pilaf with vegetables, Oriental sugar snap blend, oatmeal raising cookie.
Friday, July 12: Spinach salad with dressing, turkey salad on a hoagie roll, coleslaw, applesauce.
American House to host activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Monday, July 8: 9:30 a.m., sit ‘n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 1:15 p.m., table top Yahtzee; 1:30 p.m., mahjong, bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., bag toss; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour, Margarita Monday; 6:30 p.m., Scrabble.
Tuesday, July 9: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance, cribbage; 2:30 p.m., ladder ball; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., Marlborough concert outing to Nelson Town Band; 6:45 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, July 10: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., shopping bus to Hannaford, coffee and chat, Catholic Rosary and Communion; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii bowling; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, July 11: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, UCC service; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., special movie; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6 p.m., Swamp Bats outing; 7 p.m. documentary.
Friday, July 12: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 10:45 a.m., lunch bunch to Hot Hogs food truck; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., name that tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., stories by fireside; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, July 13: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii Wheel of Fortune; 1 p.m., bingo; 2:30 p.m., music and movement with Anja; 3 p.m., ladder ball; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Sunday, July 14: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard’s; 9:30 p.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 1:30 p.m., ladder ball; 2 p.m., performance by Ron Banks; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Information: Jan Lecuyer, 354-3255.
Chesterfield Senior lunch scheduled
The Chesterfield senior lunch will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at Ware’s Grove picnic area beginning at 12:30 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served along with the usual picnic sides. For reservations, please call Bridget at 363-9319. Suggested donation is $5.
Bellows Falls library to host tai chi classes
Senior Safe tai chi classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning July 16 at 11 a.m. in the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library. Certified instructor Leslie Lassetter will teach this gentle movement form from an ancient oriental tradition. Better balance, mindful movement and fall prevention are just a few of tai chi’s benefits. This program is free and open to the public.
The library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls and is wheelchair accessible. Information: 802-463-4270, programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or rockinghamlibrary.org
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion, an exercise program designed for older adults, is offered in various locations within the region. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency. .