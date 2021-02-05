Hunter L. Daris of Fitzwilliam and Hayden M. Hall of Keene were recently nominated for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy by Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H. Daris and Hall were among 26 New Hampshire students nominated for admission to either the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to nominate these talented young men and women to attend our nation’s esteemed military academies,” said Kuster. “Preparing for military service is an admirable but difficult endeavor, and these students have shown they are up to the task. I know they will make our state and our country proud.”