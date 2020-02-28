Katie Houle of Winchester was named to dean’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the fall 2019 semester.
Shaylie Claire Alfonso of Swanzey and Bailey Cote of Walpole were named to the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the fall 2019 semester.
Keith Swick of Alstead was named to the president’s list at Champlain College for the fall 2019 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston for the fall 2019 semester.
Dublin: Ryan Beal.
Keene: Avery Houston, Emily Houston, Mayzie Hunter, Tyler Kosakowski, Colton Sy.
Westmoreland: Ethan Scanlan.
Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester.
Skye Civitella of Hancock was named the dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for the fall 2019 semester.
Angelica Marcello of Marlborough was named to the dean’s list at Widener University in Chester, Pa., for the fall 2019 semester. Marcello is majoring in nursing.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford for the fall 2019 semester.
Grace Furlong of Alstead
Samantha Lynch of Hinsdale
Hannah Drew of Keene
The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston for the fall 2019 semester.
Althea Champion of Keene, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in writing, literature and publishing.
Tuckerman Wunderle of Bellows Falls, a member of the class of 2021, is majoring in writing, literature and publishing.