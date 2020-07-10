McKinley Croteau, daughter of Moira Croteau of Keene and Arnold Croteau of Swanzey, was inducted in the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honor Society in the spring of 2020. McKinley will be a senior in the coming semester at Simmons University in Boston, where she is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in material physics on the pre-medicine track.
Michael Zaluki, son of Dawn Brennan and Thomas Zaluki of Marlborough, graduated from the University of Alabama Huntsville with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering.
Jonathan Burns and Joshua Burns, both of Chesterfield, were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for the spring 2020 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., for the spring 2020 semester.
Alstead: Andrea Elsesser.
Hancock: Taya Kerwin.
Harrisville: Ciana Willette.
Jaffrey: Melissa Ball, Carly Labrecque.
Keene: Matt Greene, Alexis Perry.
Peterborough: Timothy Burgess.
Walpole: Sadie Bursky.
West Chesterfield: Aidan Kindopp.
Kelly Chapdelaine of Keene and Alicia Patenaude of Troy were named to the dean’s list at Springfield (Mass.) College for the spring 2020 semester. Chapdelaine is studying sport management and Patenaude is studying art therapy.
Gabriel Buonomano of Fitzwilliam and Sola Hoffman of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester. Buonomano is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in computer science; Hoffman is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in mechanical engineering.
Heather Doyle of Richmond was named to the dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester.
Gabrielle Brown of Spofford graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and biotechnology this spring.