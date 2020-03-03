Mackenzie Wetherill of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., for the fall 2019 semester.
Sophia Pauken of Keene was named to president’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the fall 2019 semester. Pauken is majoring in international studies.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., for the fall 2019 semester.
Melissa Ball of Jaffrey
Timothy Burgess of Peterborough
Sadie Bursky of Walpole
Andrea Elsesser of Alstead
Matt Greene of Keene
Becca Jennings of Greenfield
Taya Kerwin of Hancock
Aidan Kindopp of West Chesterfield
Carly Labrecque of Jaffrey
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., for the fall 2019 semester.
Meghan M. Gray of Keene is a senior accounting major.
Payton M. Stewart of Keene is a junior biology major.
Carson E. O’Neil of Keene is a sophomore business administration and French major.
Katelyn M. Merchat of Keene is a senior psychology and elementary education major.
Colin T. Shanks of Swanzey is a senior computer science major.
The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester.
Marissa Lombardi of Peterborough is a senior biology major.
Jacob Stewart of Keene is a sophomore environmental science systems major.