The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Ct., for the spring 2019 semester:
Grace Furlong of Alstead
Samantha Watson of Drewsville
Tyler Coppo of Fitzwilliam
Kylie Roosa of Hancock
Eliza Randall of Richmond
The following three local students graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., in May:
Gabriel Shakour of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Science in emerging media.
John Bourdelais of Rindge graduated with a Bachelor of Music in jazz studies.
Carter Bushway of Charlestown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Gabryelle S. Tucker of Keene received a Bachelor of Arts in Astronomy. Tucker was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
The following nine local students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center in May:
Walpole: Remington Bogar, Kaitlyn Madden
North Walpole: Ashley Coccomo, April Wheeler
Bellows Falls: Eric Kimball, Jonathan O’Connor
Keene: Natasha McCarthy
Swanzey: Karen Osgood
Marlborough: Michelle Stockton
Elliott Weil of Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester. Weil is majoring in sociology.
Erin Hickey of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester.
Chloe Cheviot of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2019 semester.
Andrew Kalpakian of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2019 semester.
Rebecca Lehmann of Fitzwilliam was named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.
The following 13 local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island for the spring 2019 semester:
Alstead: Andrea Elsesser, Taylor Elsesser
Charlestown: Steven Walker
Hancock: Taya Kerwin
Jaffrey: Meg Hamblen, Carly Labrecque, MeKenzie Mattheson
Keene: Sam Bartlett, Beatrice Hoffman, Abagail Hunter
Peterborough: Timothy Burgess, Amanda Merritt
Walpole: Sadie Bursky
Katherine Melvin of West Chesterfield earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration from Albright College in Reading, Pa., in May.