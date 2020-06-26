The following seven students in grades 5-8 were named to the honor roll at Trinity Christian School in Keene for the fourth quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Four students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Autumn Croke
Grade 7: Oluwadamilola Ayano
Grade 6: Isabella Mitchell
Grade 5: Olivia Del Priore
Three students achieved honors:
Grade 6: Adlay League, Carter Ruczko.
Grade 5: Teresa Sproul.
The following local students were named to the honor roll at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for the spring 2020 semester.
Antrim: Bradley Fellows
Ashuelot: Conor Hill
Charlestown: Lauren Lumbra, Shannon McLean, Joshua Rumrill, Jon Spaulding
Chesterfield: Emma Breslend, Lauren Platt
Dublin: Grace Beachel, Kamryn Call, Alexandra Donaruma, Tejas Moses, Savannah Salvage, Margaret Yates
Fitzwilliam: Joshua Joslyn
Hancock: Nancy Lee Greiner, Meagan Hall, Barrett Norton, Daisy Young
Harrisville: Zachary Beymer, Hazel Neary
Hinsdale: Rachael Girroir, Daniel Roberts
Jaffrey: Emily Chen, Laura Howard, John Madigan, Christopher Meehan, Matthew Perry, Brandon Smith, Jonathan Snow
Keene: Jason Cagney, Sarah Carbonara, Whitman Carroll, Bryan Choate, Kelly Choate, Andrew Clark, Frances Cooke, Maya-Grace Ginsberg, Sawyer Hall, Megan Healey, Samuel Hussey, Courtney Joyal, Griffin Kane, William Lindsay, Sophie MacDonald, Nathaniel Milde, Jarod Mutuski, Keelan Piispanen, Jacqueline Richter, Jacob Seymour, Catherine Sullivan, Phillip Trajkovski, LilyMarie Tucker, Ryan Zukowski
Marlborough: Evelyn Bollinger, Zachary Harvell, Abigail Mitchell, Michael Newell, Lily Pabo, Evelyn Proctor, Amelia Schillemat, Dalton Wilber
North Swanzey: Joelle LaFreniere
Peterborough: Joshua Curran, Kevin Daley, Hannah Garfinkle, Madeline Garland, Annie Henry, Astrid Kipka, Schuyler Michalak
Richmond: Peter Margand
Rindge: Ciana Lazu, Hannah Reinfrank, Yi-Chia Tseng, Elizabeth Valcourt, Esther Varnum
Spofford: Sage Gould, Noah Waller
Sullivan: Grace Finch
Swanzey: Caroline Perrotta, Simon Swartout, Conner Tollett
Troy: Kaitlyn Priest
Walpole: Elaina Badders, Jacob Gehrung, Faith Golec, Amanda Martel, Ava Mitchell, Olivia Rios
West Chesterfield: Joseph Furlone
Westmoreland: Molly Harvey, Hannah Majewski
Winchester: William Fraser
Canaan Miller of Swanzey graduated from Troy University in Troy, Ala., during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Miller graduated summa cum laude with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences while taking classes at Troy Online. Miller was also named to the chancellor’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Maia Round of Keene was named a Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar-Athlete for the shortened 2019-20 season at Dartmouth College in Hanover. In order to be named a scholar athlete, the rower or coxswain must have a grade point average above 3.5, be in at least the second year of rowing and have rowed in an NCAA-eligible boat for a minimum of 75 percent of the spring races.
The following local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2020 term.
Greenfield: Miley Kinney
Harrisville: Samuel Stone
Jaffrey: Michaela Stewart
Keene: Andrew Derry
Marlborough: Jarrid Ennis
Spofford: Alexis Robarge
Surry: Kaitlyn Munroe
Swanzey: Nicholas Boucher, Eva Kathan
West Chesterfield: Emily Hills
Ian Henderson of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2020 term.
Althea Champion of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston for the spring 2020 semester. Champion, a member of the class of 2022, is studying writing, literature and publishing.
Bennett C. Allen of Keene graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, on May 24. Allen, son of Timothy and Wendy Allen of Keene, received a Bachelor of Arts in studio art.
Rachel Cass of Stoddard was named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College for the spring 2020 semester.
Alyssa Silbey of Walpole graduated cum laude from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Grace Bowman of Peterborough and Jackson Goscha of Hancock graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., in May. Bowman received a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated marketing communications; Goscha received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Justin Dompier of Spofford was named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester. Dompier is majoring in biology.