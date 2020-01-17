Christie Buyer of Keene was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pa.

Juliauna C. Olivo of Swanzey was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia.

Taylor Viles of Dublin was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.

Meghan Boutwell, a freshman ministry and leadership major from Rindge, was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2019 semester.

Heather Doyle of Richmond has been named to the dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London for the 2019 fall semester.

Noah Clay of Keene, a nursing major

Symantha Fortin of Troy

Juliet Henderson of Swanzey, a nursing major

Anna Hubbard of Marlow, an environmental science major

Melanie Patria of Rindge, a graphic design major

Veronika Raczek of Peterborough, a nursing major

Megan Yeaw of West Chesterfield, a nursing major

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont for the fall 2019 semester.

Alstead: Kassidee Rogers

Antrim: Meghan Close

Bellows Falls: Fallon Vancor

Gilsum: Dawson Adams

Hancock: Gracyn Mose

Keene: John Zwierzchowski

Marlborough: Moriah Pabo

Rindge: Shannon Bennett

Swanzey: Casie Coffman, Molly Hulett, Olivia Stanley

Westmoreland: Sophia McLaughlin

The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.

Alicia Patenaude of Troy, who is studying art therapy.

Tanner Jillson of Winchester, who is studying communication/sports journalism.

Rupert Thompson of Alstead was named to dean’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the fall 2019 semester. Thompson is studying electromechanical engineering technology.