Christie Buyer of Keene was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pa.
Juliauna C. Olivo of Swanzey was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia.
Taylor Viles of Dublin was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.
Meghan Boutwell, a freshman ministry and leadership major from Rindge, was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2019 semester.
Heather Doyle of Richmond has been named to the dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London for the 2019 fall semester.
Noah Clay of Keene, a nursing major
Symantha Fortin of Troy
Juliet Henderson of Swanzey, a nursing major
Anna Hubbard of Marlow, an environmental science major
Melanie Patria of Rindge, a graphic design major
Veronika Raczek of Peterborough, a nursing major
Megan Yeaw of West Chesterfield, a nursing major
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont for the fall 2019 semester.
Alstead: Kassidee Rogers
Antrim: Meghan Close
Bellows Falls: Fallon Vancor
Gilsum: Dawson Adams
Hancock: Gracyn Mose
Keene: John Zwierzchowski
Marlborough: Moriah Pabo
Rindge: Shannon Bennett
Swanzey: Casie Coffman, Molly Hulett, Olivia Stanley
Westmoreland: Sophia McLaughlin
The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
Alicia Patenaude of Troy, who is studying art therapy.
Tanner Jillson of Winchester, who is studying communication/sports journalism.
Rupert Thompson of Alstead was named to dean’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the fall 2019 semester. Thompson is studying electromechanical engineering technology.