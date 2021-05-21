Isabel Coppola, a senior at the University of Vermont majoring in political science and environmental studies, has been awarded a Fulbright Scholarship. She will spend the 2021-2022 academic year in Finland working at the Helsinki Institute of Sustainability Science, where she will continue her undergraduate research on ecological anxiety. Coppola, the daughter of Liz and Ed Coppola of Keene, is a 2017 graduate of Keene High School.
Catherine Cloutier of Keene was named to the dean’s list at MCPHS University for the fall 2020 semester. Cloutier is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Grace Bushway of Charlestown was named to the dean’s honor list at Gettysburg (Pa.) College for the fall 2020 semester.
James Blair of Alstead was named to the dean’s list at Elmira (N.Y.) College for the winter 2021 term. He was one of 23 students inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, during a ceremony on May 2.
The following three local students completed research projects at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., this spring:
Amber Beliveau of Walpole, who is majoring in mechanical engineering, completed a project titled “Tracking Informal E-Waste Burning: A Study in the West Bank” with Eilat, Israel.
Emily Gonzales of Keene, who is majoring in chemical engineering, completed a project titled “Launching the Oceania Hub” with Hilo, Hawaii.
Genavieve Lombara of Gilsum, who is majoring in mechanical engineering, completed a project titled “Assisting UIR in Attaining ABET Accreditation” with Morocco Project Center.
Andrew Fletcher of Dublin was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the spring 2020 semester. Fletcher is a freshman majoring in communication.
Siobhan Day of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., for the spring 2021 semester.
Juliauna C. Olivo of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at the University of North Georgia for the spring 2021 semester.
Taylor Viles, a student at Lasell University from Dublin, won an award at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System’s annual ceremony for their work at Lasell’s radio station, WLAS. Viles, a member of the class of 2022, won first place in the category of TV sports director.