Daisy Macdonald of Hinsdale High School was recently named a third-place recipient for the 2021 Brodsky Prize. The Brodsky Prize was established in 2018 to honor, encourage and reward high school journalists around the state. Macdonald was awarded $350.
Andrew M. Pearsall of Richmond will attend Universal Technical Institute in Exton, Pa., this fall, where he plans to study automotive and diesel technology. Pearsall, the son of Melissa and Ed Atkins and Andy and Teri Pearsall, all of Richmond, is a 2021 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
Jarod Hart of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Assumption University in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester. Hart is a member of the class of 2022.
Matthew Quinlan of Rindge graduated from American International College in Springfield, Mass., in May with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
Lily Anne Marie Westerman of Keene and Isabella Iris Comeau of Langdon were named to the dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the spring 2021 semester.