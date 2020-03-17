Hannah Drew of Keene and Grace Furlong of Alstead were named to the president’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., for the fall 2019 semester.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the fall 2019 semester:
Justin Bemis, class of 2022, of Swanzey.
Natalia Hautanen, class of 2022, of Peterborough.
Liam Fluharty, class of 2023, of Rindge.
The following four local students at Colby-Sawyer College in New London are completing internships:
Eryn Bradley of Winchester, majoring in biology, is completing an internship with Nourish Holistic Health & Nutrition LLC in Bradford.
Jordyn Conroy of Keene, majoring in psychology, is completing an internship with North Middlesex Regional School District in Townsend, Mass.
Jordan Hewes of Charlestown, majoring in psychology, is completing an internship with Hanover Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapies in Hanover.
Anna Masters of Keene, majoring in sociology, is completing an internship with the LGBTQ Resource Center at Colby-Sawyer College in New London.
Rebecca Lehmann of Fitzwilliam has been named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester. Lehmann is a member of the Class of 2022.