The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2020 semester:
Ben Drogue of Marlborough is in the media arts and technology program.
Matteo Bracco of Charlestown is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
Abi Von Plinsky of Keene is in the physics program.
Oscar Lowry of Keene is in the computer science program.
Alethea Aivaliotis of Winchester was named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the spring 2020 semester. Aivaliotis is studying marketing.
Lauren Scanlan of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Ariz., for the spring 2020 semester. Scanlan is majoring in biology.
Matthew Quinlan of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester.
Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the spring 2020 semester. Munroe is studying criminal justice and psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification.
Lauren Halaquist of Alstead was named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del., for the spring 2020 semester.
Tanner Jillson of Winchester graduated from Springfield (Mass.) College with a Bachelor of Science degree in communication/sports journalism.
Gabriel S. Foldeak of West Chesterfield graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., on May 24 with a Master of Science in finance.
Julia Johnston of Munsonville was named to the dean’s list at University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences for the spring 2020 semester.
The following local students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., after completing the Practical Nursing program in the spring 2020 semester.
Keene: Sara Godkin, Keagan Russell
West Swanzey: Clarissa Fish
Winchester: Katie Houle
Murphy Hartmann and Tucker Hartmann, both of Keene were named to the president’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester. Murphy Hartmann is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in communication/media theory with a production concentration; Tucker Hartmann is pursuing a BSBA in finance.
Lindsey Carey of Greenfield and Hallie Robertson of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester. Both are pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in forensic chemistry.
James Blair of Alstead was one of seven students who presented at the 2020 Obler Summer Research Program’s student research mini-conference at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. Blair’s presentation was on “The Single Smoothing Per Twist Game.”
The following two local students graduated from Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., with a virtual celebration on May 2:
Alexander Stroshine of Keene received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance.
Blake Beliveau of Spofford received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing.
The following local students graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., in a virtual ceremony May 10:
Katelyn Merchat of Keene earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology/elementary education magna cum laude.
Colin Tyler Shanks of Swanzey earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science.