William Appleton of Keene and Arianna Zrzavy of Peterborough, both students at the University of Michigan, were recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Wesley Shawver of Nelson graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering on May 2.

Shelby Barden of Dublin graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 9.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London for the spring 2020 semester:

Matthew Kelly of Peterborough is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in biology.

Jessica Tattersall of Keene is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in exercise science.

Noah Clay of Keene is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in nursing.

Lily Blake of Swanzey is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in nursing.

Tierney Thompson of Hancock is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in nursing.

Veronika Raczek of Peterborough is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in nursing.

Megan Yeaw of West Chesterfield is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in nursing.

Rebecca Thomas of Hinsdale is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in psychology.

Matthew Ebbighausen of Hinsdale was named to the dean’s list at at MCPHS University for the fall 2019 semester.

Christie Buyer of Keene was named to the president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania for the spring 2020 semester.

The following local students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington in May.

Antrim: Meghan Close

Bellows Falls: Quinn Lambert

Keene: Grace Stein

Rindge: Shannon Bennett, Kathryn Lemay

Sullivan: Chayla Heath

Daniel Long of Keene graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., in May with a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in aeronautical engineering, mathematics minor and computer science minor

The following three local students were named presidential scholars at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the spring 2020:

Charlestown: Brandon Perkins

Keene: Daniel Long

Peterborough: Noah Bell

The following local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2020 semester:

Alstead: Jennifer Wilder

Antrim: Clara Colby

Bellows Falls: Emily Harris

Jaffrey: Riley Drew

Keene: Keegan Murphy

Marlborough: Theodore Proctor

Marlow: Sarah Parenti, Shelby Durant

Peterborough: Cassandra Cutting, Lydia Finch, Michelle Ciardelli, Kyle Shearer, Brittani Doyle

Rindge: Alexys Smith, Lily Bennett, Lindsey Coolidge

Sullivan: Amanda Leblanc

Troy: Joseph Reppucci

Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2020 semester:

Hinsdale: Kayle Hussey, Joshua Webster

Keene: Sophie Streed, Amanda Wilfore

Marlborough: Theodore Proctor

Marlow: Daniel McCann

Peterborough: Riley Bemont, Maya Langa ,Ava Mazzone, Malaysia Langa

Rindge: Shawn Doherty, Lindsey Coolidge,

Swanzey: Brooklyn O’Brien

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston for the spring 2020 semester:

Mayzie Hunter of Keene is majoring in business administration.

Nicholas Richter of Keene is majoring in computer science.

Colton Sy of Keene is majoring in media and screen studies.

Ethan Scanlan of Westmoreland is majoring in bioengineering.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington for the spring 2020 semester:

Stoddard: Caelin Burr.

Swanzey: Molly Hulett, Grace Jack, Olivia Stanley, Casie Coffman.

Westmoreland: Sophia McLaughlin.

Isabel Coppola of Keene was presented with the 2020 Environmental Citizen Award at the University of Vermont in Burlington in recognition of her outstanding commitment to the environment. Nominations are open to undergraduate students whose behavior sets an example and inspires others to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. The award honors the recipient who shows the most commitment, creativity and leadership in efforts to conserve and protect natural resources.