William Appleton of Keene and Arianna Zrzavy of Peterborough, both students at the University of Michigan, were recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Wesley Shawver of Nelson graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering on May 2.
Shelby Barden of Dublin graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 9.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London for the spring 2020 semester:
Matthew Kelly of Peterborough is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in biology.
Jessica Tattersall of Keene is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in exercise science.
Noah Clay of Keene is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in nursing.
Lily Blake of Swanzey is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in nursing.
Tierney Thompson of Hancock is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in nursing.
Veronika Raczek of Peterborough is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in nursing.
Megan Yeaw of West Chesterfield is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in nursing.
Rebecca Thomas of Hinsdale is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in psychology.
Matthew Ebbighausen of Hinsdale was named to the dean’s list at at MCPHS University for the fall 2019 semester.
Christie Buyer of Keene was named to the president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania for the spring 2020 semester.
The following local students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington in May.
Antrim: Meghan Close
Bellows Falls: Quinn Lambert
Keene: Grace Stein
Rindge: Shannon Bennett, Kathryn Lemay
Sullivan: Chayla Heath
Daniel Long of Keene graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., in May with a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in aeronautical engineering, mathematics minor and computer science minor
The following three local students were named presidential scholars at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the spring 2020:
Charlestown: Brandon Perkins
Keene: Daniel Long
Peterborough: Noah Bell
The following local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2020 semester:
Alstead: Jennifer Wilder
Antrim: Clara Colby
Bellows Falls: Emily Harris
Jaffrey: Riley Drew
Keene: Keegan Murphy
Marlborough: Theodore Proctor
Marlow: Sarah Parenti, Shelby Durant
Peterborough: Cassandra Cutting, Lydia Finch, Michelle Ciardelli, Kyle Shearer, Brittani Doyle
Rindge: Alexys Smith, Lily Bennett, Lindsey Coolidge
Sullivan: Amanda Leblanc
Troy: Joseph Reppucci
Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2020 semester:
Hinsdale: Kayle Hussey, Joshua Webster
Keene: Sophie Streed, Amanda Wilfore
Marlborough: Theodore Proctor
Marlow: Daniel McCann
Peterborough: Riley Bemont, Maya Langa ,Ava Mazzone, Malaysia Langa
Rindge: Shawn Doherty, Lindsey Coolidge,
Swanzey: Brooklyn O’Brien
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston for the spring 2020 semester:
Mayzie Hunter of Keene is majoring in business administration.
Nicholas Richter of Keene is majoring in computer science.
Colton Sy of Keene is majoring in media and screen studies.
Ethan Scanlan of Westmoreland is majoring in bioengineering.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington for the spring 2020 semester:
Stoddard: Caelin Burr.
Swanzey: Molly Hulett, Grace Jack, Olivia Stanley, Casie Coffman.
Westmoreland: Sophia McLaughlin.
Isabel Coppola of Keene was presented with the 2020 Environmental Citizen Award at the University of Vermont in Burlington in recognition of her outstanding commitment to the environment. Nominations are open to undergraduate students whose behavior sets an example and inspires others to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. The award honors the recipient who shows the most commitment, creativity and leadership in efforts to conserve and protect natural resources.