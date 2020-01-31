Jonathan Burns and Joshua Burns of Chesterfield were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for the fall 2019 semester.
Wesley Shawver of Nelson was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for fall 2019 semester.
Two local students were named to the dean’s list at Becker College in Worcester/Leicester, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
Avrie Bassingthwaite of Swanzey is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science, pre-PT/health science concentration.
Lilymarie Tucker of Keene is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in veterinary science, veterinary technology concentration.
Two local students were named presidential scholars at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester.
Daniel Ian Long of Keene is majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Brandon P. Perkins of Charlestown is majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Two local students were named to the dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester.
Noah R. Bell of Peterborough is majoring in electrical engineering.
Noah J. Lantz of Charlestown is majoring in mechanical engineering.