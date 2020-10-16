Elizabeth Earle of Walpole was named to the dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y., for the spring 2020 semester.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2020 semester:
Keene: Teal Borden, Emily Coppola.
Swanzey: James Elmour.
Zachary A. Caspersen of Keene was named to first honors of the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester.
Andre S. Nolan of Keene was named to second honors of the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester.
Isabel Wilder of Hancock was selected to serve as a peer mentor for first-year students at the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences for the 2020-21 academic year. Known as “LINKS,” mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community.
Andrew Fletcher of Dublin has been named to the Symphonic Wind Band at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. Fletcher is a freshman majoring in ministry and leadership. The Symphonic Wind Band, BJU’s top performing instrumental ensemble, consists of 45 selected players.
Meghan Boutwell of Rindge was named to the 2020-2021 Lyric Choir at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. Boutwell is a sophomore majoring in ministry and leadership.
Mackenzie Wetherill of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., for the spring 2020 semester.
Fiona M. Johnson of Harrisvile graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., in May with a bachelor’s degree. Johnson, a Dublin School graduate, majored in psychology.