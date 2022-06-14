Althea Champion of Alstead was recently inducted into the Emerson College's Gold Key Honor Society. The academic society was founded at Emerson College in Boston in 1962 to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement. Champion, a member of the class of 2023, is majoring in writing, literature and publishing.
--
James Blair of Alstead was named to the dean's list at Elmira (N.Y.) College for the winter 2022 term.
--
Amy Hatmaker of Peterborough, a student at the University of Southern Maine, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hatmaker is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
--
Taylor Viles of Dublin was honored at Lasell University's annual student banquet with a Lasell Bowl, which is given to students who have distinguished themselves as individuals who contribute to the life of the campus in especially noteworthy ways.
--
Christie Buyer of Keene graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at a commencement ceremony on May 8.
--
Noah Ogden of Dublin was named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the spring 2022 semester.
--
Andrew Fletcher of Dublin and Autumn Hicks of Rindge were named to the dean's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the spring 2022 semester.
--
Shelby Cranston-Weaver of Keene presented at Lasell University's annual Connected Learning Symposium. Cranston-Weaver showcased work as part of a group installation, "Get a Grip on Injustice: Take a Hand, Give a Hand." The installation featured plaster hands of each student along with highlighted information on injustices they wish to raise awareness of.
--
Siobhan Day of Rindge, a student at Belmont University, James Blair of Alstead, a student at Elmira College, and Olivia Payne of Keene, a student at Washington College, were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, in April.