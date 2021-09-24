The following 32 local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the summer 2021 term.
Alstead: Shelley Steuwe, Diana Larsen
Antrim: Abigail Pratt
Bellows Falls: Rebecca Best, Thomas Salmon
Dublin: William French
Fitzwilliam: Krista Redfield, Olivia Patch
Hinsdale: Dannielle Phillips, Ryan Zavorotny
Jaffrey: Kathryn Whitaker, Kevin Canty, Mercedes McNamara
Keene: Rebecca Miller, Patrick Wright, Rachael Morrison, Benjamin Hardy, Sara Williamson, Sarah Lashua, Shelley Shaw
North Walpole: Darleata Cooper
Peterborough: Denise Whitney
Rindge: Rita Harman, Trevor Williams, Riccardo Dentesano
Spofford: Jeremy Huesman
Stoddard: Brandon Lombard
Swanzey: Brittany Patnode, Christopher Feraios
Troy: Arthur Maynard
Westmoreland: Joseph Moses
Winchester: Serena Duyck
The following six local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the summer 2021 term.
Antrim: Christina Cody, Bethany Gasper, Toni-Marie Geddes Lozeau
Swanzey: Margaret Bruce, Jyliannah Smith
Peterborough: Christine McCullough
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester:
Riley C. Buckjune of Rindge, Griffin F. Temple of Keene, Zachary Caspersen of Keene and Abigail K. Cravinho of Bellows Falls were named to first honors.
Natalie Hanna of Keene and Emmanuel C. Bowman of Peterborough were named to second honors.
The following local students graduated from Simmons University in Boston:
Skylar Preston-White of Fitzwilliam earned a Bachelor of Social Work summa cum laude.
Gianna Wilson of Keene earned a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and marketing communication cum laude.
McKinley Croteau of Keene earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry cum laude.
The following six local students were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston for the spring 2021 semester:
Drewsville: Selma Watson
Fitzwilliam: Skylar Preston-White
Hancock: Anna McGuiness
Keene: McKinley Croteau, Tessa Federico-Maietta, Gianna Wilson
Enrique Ingram Mendez and Amelia Sethi, both of Walpole, received a Key Award at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. The Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
Two local students were honored with awards by The Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College in Boston during its annual achievement awards ceremony at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Izzy Swarbrick of Jaffrey, a member of the class of 2021, was awarded the Jo’an Noble Sterr Prize for excellence in the study of social or economic justice.
Emily Weatherill of Jaffrey was awarded the Hilly van Loon Prize, which is given to the senior who best reflects wisdom, compassion, community involvement, quiet dedication to the spirit of Marlboro College, joy in writing and celebration of life.
Catherine Cloutier of Keene was named to the dean’s list at MCPHS University for the spring 2021 semester.
Tabitha Phillips of Walpole graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a degree in health sciences on the weekend of May 14-16.