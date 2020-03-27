Six students were named to the honor roll at Trinity Christian School in Keene for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Four students achieved honors: Keegan Eddy, Julia Grant, Adlay League, Isabella Mitchell.
Two students achieved high honors: Oluwadamilola Ayano, Autumn Croke.
Macy Q. Woudenberg of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the fall 2019 semester.
Chrystal Longe of Walpole and Brianna Poirier of Winchester were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine in Orono for the fall 2019 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester:
Bellows Falls: Nina King
Keene: Oscar Lowry, Abi Von Plinsky, Peter Walter
Marlborough: Eliza Briggs, Ben Drogue
Zachary A. Caspersen of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.