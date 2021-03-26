Amanda Hodgkins of Walpole was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the fall 2020 semester.
Dublin: Catrina Kipka
Keene: Denali Croteau, Andrew Kalpakian, Rebekah Sheridan Gasaway
Westmoreland: Emmaline Riendeau
Alexys Faircloth of Rindge and Jacob Stewart of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester. Faircloth is a first-year marketing major and Jacob Stewart is a junior majoring in environmental science systems.
The following eight students were named to the dean’s list at The University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., for the fall 2020 semester.
Bellows Falls: Griff Waryas
Greenfield: Becca Jennings
Hancock: Taya Kerwin
Harrisville: Ciana Willette
Jaffrey: Carly Labrecque
Keene: Matt Greene
West Chesterfield: Aidan Kindopp
Westmoreland: Erin Scanlan
Hannah Drew of Keene and Danni Keating of Marlborough were named to the president’s honors list at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., for the fall 2020 semester.
Emily Boswell of Marlborough was named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester.
Julia Nash of Jaffrey and Noah Timmer of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall 2020 semester. Nash, the daughter of David R. Nash and Alisa A. Nash, is majoring in philosophy and interdisciplinary studies. Timmer, the son of Jeffrey M. Timmer and Annalee Timmer, is a 2020 graduate of Keene High School.
The following five students were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston for the fall 2020 semester.
Drewsville: Selma Watson
Fitzwilliam: Skylar Preston-White
Hancock: Anna McGuiness
Keene: McKinley Croteau, Gianna Wilson
Althea Champion of Alstead and Tuckerman Wunderle of Bellows Falls were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. Champion is a journalism major in the class of 2023. Wunderle, who is majoring in writing, literature and publishing, is in the class of 2021.