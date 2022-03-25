Elizabeth Ackley, professor of health and exercise science at Roanoke College, has been awarded the 2022 Outstanding Faculty Award by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. She is the daughter of Robin and Neil Ackley of Keene.
Emily Coppola of Keene is participating in the Denmark off-campus study abroad program through St. Lawrence University during the spring 2022 semester. Coppola, who attended Keene High School, is a member of the class of 2023 and is majoring in biology.
Zachary Trombly of Keene was named to dean’s list at Purchase (N.Y.) College for the fall 2021 semester. Trombly is studying music performance (jazz) .
Jacob Stewart of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester. Stewart is a senior majoring in environmental science systems.
Semon Randall and Maddison Segerstrom, both of Keene, were named to the dean’s list at MCPHS University. Randall is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and Segerstrom is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Kelley Akerley of Hancock earned Honors Day recognition at Kalamazoo (Mich.) College on Nov. 5, during family weekend in the Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures Division. Akerley earned the Margo Light Award and was also named to Alpha Lambda Delta.
Anna Graff and Molly Janoch, both of Rindge, were named to the dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the fall 2021 semester.