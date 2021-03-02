The following local students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham in December:
Cassandra Wright of Greenfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in neuropsychology.
Charlotte Gross of Surry graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in writing.
Ryan Zukowski of Keene graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in analytics and data science.
Patrick Hamill of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering.
Adam Lundsted of Dublin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.
Monique Archambault of Jaffrey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in neuropsychology.
Christopher Meehan of Jaffrey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems.
Ethan Jarzombek of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems.
Aidan Schlotman of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.
Amanda Martel of Walpole graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical science.
Hannah Harvey of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Becker College in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester. Harvey is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in veterinary science and veterinary technology.
Elizabeth Morris of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Sherman College in Spartanburg, S.C., for the fall 2020 academic quarter.
Elizabeth Earle of Walpole was named to the dean’s list at Albany (N.Y.) College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for the fall 2020 semester.
Connor White of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester.