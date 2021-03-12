Samantha Anger of Keene and Rebecca Lehmann of Fitzwilliam were named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester.
Trevor Faber of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester. Faber, a member of the class of 2024, is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Mackenzie Wetherill of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., for the fall 2020 semester.
Andrew Ulrich of Keene was named to the dean’s list at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla., for the fall 2020 semester. Ulrich is a freshman majoring in marine science-biology.
Bethany Hector of Jaffrey, a student at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., received a Learn Equity Badge from the Harvard Agile Teacher Lab for her success in using equitable academic discussions in virtual classrooms.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester:
Eliza Briggs of Marlborough who is in the applied statistics and actuarial science program.
Ben Drogue of Marlborough in the media arts and technology program.
Nina King of Bellows Falls in the hospitality and tourism management program.
Abi Von Plinsky of Keene in the physics program.
Randall Weber of Harrisville in the computing and information technologies program.
The following three local students were named to the honor roll at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., for the fall 2020 semester.
Hinsdale: Samantha Lynch
Keene: Hannah Drew
Marlborough: Danni Keating
Zachary Trombly of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester. Trombly is studying Music: Performance (jazz).
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester:
Lindsey Carey of Greenfield is working toward a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering/environmental engineering.
Murphy Hartmann of Keene is working toward a Bachelor of Arts in communication/media theory and production.
Aaron Moore of Keene is working toward a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Hallie Robertson of Keene is working toward a Bachelor of Science in forensic chemistry.
Morgan Tilley of Walpole is working toward pre-engineering.
Grace Bushway of Charlestown was named to the dean’s list at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa., for the fall 2020 semester.