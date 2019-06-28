The following eight local students were named to the dean’s list at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester:
Fitzwilliam: Cody Sawyer, Tonya Wakefield.
Jaffrey: Kyle Eaves, Julia Van Houten.
Peterborough: John Curran.
Rindge: Jessica Griffin, Caroline Metz, April Poff.
The following 18 local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2019 semester:
Alstead: Jennifer Wilder.
Antrim: Olivia Proctor.
Dublin: Shelby Barden.
Fitzwilliam: Emma Handy.
Jaffrey: Jaden Ashley, Riley Drew.
Keene: Amanda Wilfore.
Marlow: Shelby Durant.
Peterborough: Griffin Werth, Brittani Doyle, Abigail Cail, Cassandra Cutting, Emma-Lee Munroe.
Rindge: Alexys Smith, Lily Bennett, Dominique Tarr, Lindsey Coolidge.
Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin.
Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge was named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the spring 2019 semester.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., for the spring 2019 semester:
Spofford: Ashleigh Brede.
Keene: Sarah Perkins, Emma Tretler, Meg Wasko.
Charlestown: Lindsay Wyman.
EmilyAnn LaClair of Keene graduated from Elmira College during the 161st Commencement on June 2 in Elmira, N.Y.
The following three local students were named to the president’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., for the spring 2019 semester:
Langdon: Keanna Bingham
Peterborough: Jamilla Buzzell
West Chesterfield: Ryan Murphy
Steven Carey of Keene graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., during the 151st WPI commencement. Carey was awarded a Master of Science in environmental engineering.
Anne Geheran of Swanzey graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass., on May 19. Geheran was also named to the dean’s for the spring 2019 semester.