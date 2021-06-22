Elizabeth Gorske, daughter of Andrew and Julie Gorske of Keene, was named to the dean’s list at Messiah University for the spring 2021 semester. Gorske is a member of the class of 2022.
Sara Stillings, daughter of Bob and Harumi Stillings of Keene, a student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, recently completed a research project titled “Improving Virtual Music Education and Interaction Methods at Crocodile River Music.” She was also named to the dean’s list for 2021 spring semester. Stillings, a member of the class of 2022, is majoring in biochemistry.
Justin Dompier of Spofford and Chris Wilder of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
Joshua Burns of Chesterfield was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville (Ohio) University for the spring 2021 semester. Burns is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Abigail Hampson of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list York College of Pennsylvania for the spring 2021 semester. Hampson is majoring in theater.
Bethany Hector of Jaffrey graduated magna cum laude from Lasell University in Newton, Mass., with a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education and English.
Gabrielle D. Anastasio of Walpole and Evan John Turner of Peterborough were named to the dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester. Anastasio is majoring in mathematics and Turner is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Brendan Therrien of Alstead graduated from Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., with a Bachelor of Science in business administration degree in marketing on May 22.
The following 16 local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester.
Bellows Falls: Kathleen Hodsden
Hancock: Jamison Coty
Harrisville: Jasmin Reed
Hinsdale: Lydia Finch, Kayle Hussey, Joshua Webster
Keene: Audrianna Lavertue
Marlborough: Lillian Starkey
Marlow: Sarah Parenti, Shelby Durant
Peterborough: Kylie Boyle, Kyle Shearer
Rindge: Lily Bennett
South Acworth: Isabelle Lord
Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina
Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester.
Jaffrey: Madison Stewart
Peterborough: Maya Langa
Westmoreland: Maria Majewski