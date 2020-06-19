The following local students were inducted into the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society for academic excellence during the spring 2020 semester at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.
Charlestown: Elizabeth McHugh, Brianna Smith
Chesterfield: Ashley Flint
Keene: Georgia Anderson, Trina Brown, Abigail Rus-Neacsu
Sullivan: Lisa Brooks
Troy: Kristin Bolanos
Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls has been named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring 2020 semester.
Meghan Boutwell of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the spring 2020 semester. Boutwell, a freshman, is majoring in ministry and leadership.
Avrie Bassingthwaite of Swanzey graduated from Becker College in Worcester, Mass., with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a concentration in pre-PT/health science.
Kylie Mitchell of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the spring 2020 semester. Mitchell is majoring in parks recreation and tourism.
Sara Gorske of Keene graduated from the College of Engineering at Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude. She majored in materials science and engineering with a minor in art history. Additionally, she has been awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship. This prestigious five-year fellowship recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students in STEM disciplines who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees at accredited U.S. institutions. Gorske plans to use the fellowship at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as she pursues a Ph.D. in materials science.
The following two local students graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 31:
Liza Huschle of Dublin graduated with a degree in political science.
Marta Sola-Pfeffer of Bellows Falls graduated with a degree in psychology.
Blake Beliveau of Spofford was named to the president’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester.
Tatum Wilson of Dublin graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, with a degree in economics and a minor in anthropology on May 23.
Bethany Hector of Jaffrey and Taylor Viles of Dublin were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester.
Gina Chace of Keene, a student at Plymouth State University, was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
The following local students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., after the spring 2020 semester.
Antrim: Jack Trainor-Auen
Charlestown: Julie Maxim, Elizabeth McHugh, Brianna Smith
Chesterfield: Ashley Flint
Keene: Georgia Anderson, Trina Brown
Sullivan: Lisa Brooks
Troy: Kristin Bolanos
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the spring 2020 semester.
Alstead: Rupert Thompson
Chesterfield: Ashley Flint
Gilsum: Patricia Martel
Keene: Trina Brown, Abigail Rus-Neacsu
The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Becker College in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2020 semester:
Hannah Harvey of Jaffrey is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in veterinary science, with a concentration in veterinary technology.
Skyler Tenney of Rindge is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in forensic science with a concentration in forensic psychology.
Carley Patch of Alstead was recently awarded the Castleton University Academic Excellence Award in Music Education for the 2019-2020 academic year. The Academic Excellence Award is given annually to a student who is deemed the top student in his or her major. Patch was also awarded the SGA Distinguished Service Award, given annually for exhibiting abilities and qualities of leadership, conscientiousness, dependability and interest in the college community and its function.
Ryan Murphy of West Chesterfield was named to the president’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Antrim: Laura Jarrell
Bellows Falls: Jackson Brown
Charlestown: Lindsay Wyman
Keene: Sarah Perkins, Emma Tretler
Peterborough: Jamilla Buzzell
Spofford: Ashleigh Brede
Laura Jarrell of Antrim, Ryan Murphy of West Chesterfield and Lindsay Wyman of Charlestown graduated from Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., on May 16.