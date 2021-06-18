Maxwell Lieberstein and Amanda Rogers, both of Keene, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the spring 2021 semester. Lieberstein is majoring in mechanical engineering and Rogers is majoring in pre-biomedical engineering.
Bethany Hector of Jaffrey received an Academic Book Award from Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for secondary education (English).
Every year, members of the faculty at Lasell University recognize a graduating senior in each major who has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, and award that student with a book chosen especially for them.
Hector was also accepted into the National College Athlete Honor Society as the Massachusetts Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma (XA) this spring.
Juliauna Olivo of Swanzey graduated cum laude from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in political science and an Associate of Arts in the political science pathway.
The following two local students graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., this spring:
Noah R. Bell of Peterborough received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in electrical engineering, mathematics minor.
Brandon Philip Perkins of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in aeronautical engineering, materials engineering minor.