The following four local students graduated from Vermont Academy in Saxtons River during the school’s 135th commencement on Saturday, May 25:
Keene: Jakob Curtis and Ben Matte
Walpole: Anja Stolper
Surry: Sophie Streed.
Jennifer Fields of Westmoreland graduated summa cum laude from Saint Leo University in Florida on April 27 and was also named salutatorian of her graduating class.
The following three local students graduated UMass Lowell’s 2019 commencement exercises on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18:
Alec Curran of Keene received a master’s degree in work environment
Gregory Nephew of Keene received a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction
Peter Kinson of Marlow received a bachelor’s degree in information technology
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at The University of Maine in Orono for the spring 2019 semester:
Alstead: Heather Lowry
Keene: Jared Hakala
Walpole: Faith Gardner
Winchester: Brianna Poirier
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester:
Sadie Borden of Keene.
Michael Greene of Keene.
Ben Drogue of Marlborough.
Meaghan Priestley of Swanzey.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., for the spring 2019 semester:
Hancock: Alexa Elaine Bonvie
Jaffrey: Christian Hirsch, Megan Lynn Pelissier
Keene: Sawyer James Baldwin
The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the spring 2019 semester:
Swanzey: Justin Bemis
Peterborough: Natalia Hautanen
Justin Bemis of Swanzey was named to the president’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the spring 2019 semester.
The following six local students were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester:
Fitzwilliam: Skylar Preston-White
Keene: Lilia Hall, Gianna Wilson, Zoe Proulx, Isabel Lane
Marlborough: Danica Morris
The following three local students graduated from Simmons University in Boston:
Isabel Lane of Keene earned a Bachelor of Arts.
Lilia Hall of Keene earned a Bachelor of Science.
Sarah MacDonald of Keene earned a Master of Science in behavior analysis.
Mazie Starratt of Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.
Jennifer Migotsky of Jaffrey graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., on May 18, during the college’s 184th Commencement ceremony. Migotsky graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and literature. Migotsky also earned dean’s list honors for the 2019 spring semester.
Grace M. Horne of Marlborough was named to the dean’s list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center for the spring 2019 semester:
Natasha McCarthy of Keene
April Wheeler of North Walpole
Rupert Thompson of Alstead
Gabryelle S. Tucker of Keene received a Bachelor of Arts in Astronomy. Tucker was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.